Community vaccine clinics breaking language barriers for Spanish-speaking Coloradans

Vuela Por Salud's director, Diana Pineda, said the organization has spent the last year disseminating information about COVID-19 to their communities.

DENVER — Breaking language barriers is a crucial part of vaccinating as many Coloradans as possible. Vuela Por Salud is one of the organizations helping to get critical information about the vaccine to Spanish-speaking communities across the state.

Vuela Por Salud Director Diana Pineda said the organization has been disseminating information about COVID-19 to the community. They've also helped provide resources for those impacted by the pandemic.

"There's a lot of fear surrounding the vaccine," said Pineda." People are also scared about where their data and information is going to go."

Pineda said they are also working to combat misinformation surrounding the vaccine and disproving any myths.

"Really what we want to do is provide information that's accurate, and from there it's their decision whether or not they want to get the vaccine," Pineda said.

Pineda said they've already hosted several vaccine clinics and have more scheduled for the month of April. Vuela Por Salud's vaccine clinics are typically small and only provide 400-500 vaccines. Waitlists may be longer now that the general public is eligible, and Pineda said they continue to prioritize those at high risk for severe cases of COVID-19.

For appointments and vaccine information from Vuela Por Salud, call 1-888-747-2583 or visit the organization's website. Pineda said their Facebook and YouTube are also places to find information and hear from people who have already received their vaccine.

Saturday, April 10:

Bethel Family Praise Center

19950 Co Road 78, Eaton, CO 80615

Sunday, April 11:

Vuela Por Salud

3532 Franklin St, Denver, CO 80205

Sunday, April 18:

Centro San Juan Diego

2830 Lawrence St, Denver, CO 80205

Saturday, April 24:

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

1209 W 36th Ave, Denver, CO 80211