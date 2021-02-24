COVID-19 vaccine drive being held for essential JBS Greeley employees

UFCW Local 7 said 3,000 union members and thousands of non-union JBS workers will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine outside the Greeley plant next week.

GREELEY, Colo — Thousands of essential workers at the JBS Greeley meatpacking plant will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine next week, UFCW Local 7 announced Wednesday.

> Video above from Sept. 2020: JBS fined for failing to protect workers from COVID-19.

The union said it has secured access to the vaccine for 3,000 UFCW Local 7 members, along with thousands of additional non-union employees at the plant.

The vaccine drives will take place inside the Greeley plant located at 800 N. 8th Ave. on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7.

Health care officials will arrive at the plant by 5 a.m., and employees will be able to begin getting the vaccine around 6 a.m., UFCW Local 7 said.

The union said it anticipates 300 to 350 vaccines will be administered every hour, based on information from state officials.

Since the pandemic began, UFCW Local 7 says that six union members who were employees at the Greeley plant have died from COVID-19, and nearly 500 have tested positive since the pandemic began around mid-March of 2020.

"Every single day these hardworking employees, including our 3,000 members, make sure our nation’s food supply never falters--even when communities shut down," said UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova. "Too many lives have been lost at JBS Greeley because of COVID-19. The Union has never stopped fighting for each and every one of them because we recognize them for what they are--essential. Together, they have been on the front lines since day one and now they will finally have the opportunity to access the vaccine--a critical step to immunize themselves against this deadly virus."

Cordova also thanked Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) and the National Guard for their help organizing the distribution event.

