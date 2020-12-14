First COVID-19 vaccine shipment arriving in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis is receiving the state's first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday morning.

DENVER — Colorado is set to receive its first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning.

The state's first vaccines will be administered to frontline health-care workers on Monday afternoon. Gov. Jared Polis will be present for the arrival and administration of the vaccine and will hold events for each, his office said on Sunday.

Polis is urging Colorado hospitals to administer the COVID-19 vaccination within 72 hours of receiving it.

“Colorado is expecting to begin receiving initial, limited doses of COVID vaccine this week, and we need to be ready to hit the ground running," Polis wrote in a letter to Colorado hospitals. "Our ability to quickly vaccinate prioritized populations and report those doses as administered to the Colorado Immunization Information System is paramount to Colorado’s ability to receive future allocations of COVID vaccine and end this public health crisis."

The state expects 46,800 vaccine doses in the first Pfizer shipment and 95,600 doses in the first Moderna shipment, CDPHE said. But it's unclear when the state will receive all of its doses from the first shipments.

The state health department on Friday identified the first locations across Colorado that will get the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines based on factors including geography and their willingness to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to other providers in their regions.

Most of the initial sites are hospitals and county public health departments, according to the list released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Most sites will receive only a few hundred doses each from those first shipments. Only nine sites will get 1,000 or more doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the CDPHE list.

People who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for 15 minutes or more, such as emergency room workers and staff at long-term care facilities, will get first priority on being vaccinated.

They will be followed by additional healthcare workers, staff at dental offices, hospice workers and first responders, who are all included in the first phase of the three-phase distribution plan.

The state expects to get regular vaccine allocations from the federal government on a weekly basis, CDPHE said.

For the Pfizer vaccine, the initial allocation sites must have ultra-low temperature freezers to store, monitor and handle the vaccine, according to CDPHE. That requirement means most of the sites to get that vaccine will be hospitals.

According to CDPHE, here are the 46 sites that will get the initial allocation of the Pfizer vaccine and how many doses will go to each site:

Animas Surgical Hospital, 115 doses

Aspen Valley Hospital, 100

Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, 415

Children's Hospital Colorado, 4,875

Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center, 300

Colorado Plains Medical Center, 150

Delta County Memorial Hospital, 330

Denver Health Medical Center, 2,925

Foothills Hospital (Boulder Community), 975

Good Samaritan Medical Center, 975

Gunnison County Public Health, 300

Haxtun Hospital District, 50

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 345

Littleton Adventist Hospital, 600

Lutheran Medical Center, 975

McKee Medical Center, 230

Medical Center of Aurora, 375

Mercy Regional Medical Center, 360

National Jewish Health, 975

North Colorado Medical Center, 580

Pagosa Springs Medical Center, 200

Parkview Medical Center, Inc., 1,000

Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, 1,950

Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center, 975

Prowers Medical Center, 175

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, 10

Rio Grande Hospital, 50

Rose Medical Center, 300

Saint Joseph Hospital, 1,650

Sedgwick County Memorial Hospital, 115

Sky Ridge Medical Center, 975

Southwest Memorial Hospital, 300

St. Anthony Hospital, 975

St. Anthony North Health Campus, 975

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, 180

St. Mary's Medical Center, 675

St. Thomas More Hospital, 300

Swedish Medical Center, 1,950

UCHealth Greeley Hospital, 325

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, 500

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital, 3,900

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, 580

University of Colorado Health Memorial Hospital Central, 3,900

University of Colorado Hospital Authority, 7,800

Vail Health Hospital, 875

Valley View Hospital Association, 215