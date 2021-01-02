How Jeffco residents 70+ can sign up for county's vaccination clinic

Jefferson County Public Health said residents 70 and older can sign up on its website now for vaccinations starting Feb. 3.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) said on Monday that it was expanding its vaccination clinic to residents 70 and older by appointment starting this week.

Appointments will be available to those 70 and older beginning Wednesday at the Arvada Fire Protection District Training Center, 6651 Indiana St. Due to the limited amount of vaccine, appointments were expected to fill up quickly, JCPH said in a press release.

To sign up for an appointment, go to the JCPH COVID-19 Clinics webpage.

A little more than 27% of Jefferson County residents who are 70 and older had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday. Only 1.3% of Jeffco residents in that age group had received the second dose, JCPH said.

> Video above: Health-care workers and first-responders vaccinated at Arvada drive-through clinic.

A total of 42,275 Jeffco residents had received the first dose, and 11,452 had received both doses, according to the release.

Until now, JCPH had focused its vaccination efforts on health-care workers and first-responders, the health department said.

"We believe we've come close to saturation among our Jeffco health-care workers and first responders," said Christine Billings, JCPH manager of the Office of Pandemic Response, in the release. "Now we can begin to make sure that other populations in Jeffco who are vulnerable to the virus, such as adults aged 70 and older, have greater access to the vaccine."

JCPH said it has provided a total of 3,764 doses total so far.

In order to get vaccinated, individuals need to have had no other vaccines within 14 days, have had no COVID-19 symptoms or test positive for the virus within 14 days, and not be within the 14-day quarantine period for COVID-19 exposure, JCPH said.