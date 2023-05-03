CU Boulder makes decision on its COVID vaccine requirement

The university said it will continue to strongly recommend COVID-19 vaccinations.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder announced Monday its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students, faculty and staff will end Monday, May 15.

The university said the coronavirus vaccine requirement, which has been in effect since 2021, will end with the start of Maymester and the summer terms.

"The university will continue to strongly recommend COVID-19 vaccinations for all in our campus community as a safe, effective tool for minimizing the effects of COVID-19, including serious illness and death," said Jessica Doty, CU Boulder's Associate Vice Chancellor for Health and Wellness Services. "And COVID-19 vaccination will continue to be required for students and staff working in CU Boulder health care facilities in alignment with federal/state guidance."

The federal government will end its COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11.

The state of Colorado ended its vaccine and testing requirements for state employees in August 2022.

"Both nationally and locally, we are in a different phase of COVID-19 where cases have decreased significantly thanks to widespread uptake of the vaccine, population immunity and the availability of effective therapeutics," Doty said.

"Our campus leaders and I are grateful for the commitment of our campus community during the COVID-19 pandemic," Doty added. "Our campus community was one of the most vaccinated populations in the state, and your efforts to get vaccinated and wear masks saved lives and enabled the university to reopen and remain open to in-person instruction, research and operations. Our hope is that you will continue to take actions that protect yourselves and each other."

"As we have since the start of the pandemic, our university will remain vigilant and adjust our protocols as necessary to remain aligned with public health guidance."

In accordance with state and federal guidelines, CU Boulder’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students, faculty and staff will end effective May 15, 2023 with the start of Maymester and the summer terms.

