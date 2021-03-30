How DaVita is working to directly administer Covid-19 vaccines to patients across the country

DaVita has clinics across the country and world, which means it’s coordinating with a multitude of government organizations.

DENVER — Denver-based DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is using its global network of dialysis clinics to help get Covid-19 vaccines distributed to patients.

There are three ways dialysis patients can get access to vaccines, DaVita’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeffrey Giullian told Denver Business Journal.

About 15% to 20% of dialysis patients live in nursing facilities, so many had access to vaccines in late December and early January. The second way is the same manner most of the general public is getting access to vaccines — through health systems and providers. The third way is direct allocation, which is where DaVita comes in. In that situation, a state or county gives DaVita a batch of vaccines.

“Direct allocation is the holy grail, it’s what we want the most because it’s the most convenient for our patients,” Giullian said.

It’s the holy grail because patients already have to visit dialysis centers. Patients usually see the same care providers and the same patients when they get their dialysis, so seeing familiar faces they trust receiving or distributing the vaccine also helps to encourage patients to push through any hesitancy they might have.

DaVita has clinics across the country and world, which means it’s coordinating with a multitude of government organizations. They’re tapping into their expertise distributing other vaccines — flu, Hepatitis B and other illnesses — through its centers.

It starts with the patients — health care providers have conversations ahead of time with patients to learn who wants the vaccine, who wants to consult with their doctor first, who is hesitant, and so on. They then work on getting patients the information they need to make an informed decision.

The doses are first sent to hub facilities — a centralized location in every state which has cold storage or a medical-grade fridge and digital data loggers. Regional leaders were identified by the company to pick up doses and bring them to the hub location.

“The first time we did this, we were so excited,” Giullian said. “It was our first time in the entire country and world. We sent an entire team of people — about six or eight. The vaccine vials are very small, you can fit a lot of vaccines in a tiny box. The photo we took is almost overwhelming, eight people with a tiny box of liquid gold.”

For efficiency’s sake, the company doesn’t send a whole team anymore, just one clinical leader to pick up the vaccines.

At the hub level, there are staff members who are trained to be vaccine monitors, and then aid in transporting the goods. From the hub, the doses are then sent in specialized coolers to other dialysis centers in the region.

State and local regulations dictate which patients can receive the vaccine. In some cases, it’s everyone. In others, it might only be patients of a certain age group. Finally, DaVita uses an electronic system to capture data about which vaccine every patient got, when they received it and when they need to be alerted about their second dose, if applicable.

In Colorado, Giullian said there are multiple regions in the state managed by one person who has taken charge for most of the state, with everything operating on the state level. That’s different than a state like California, where distribution is managed at the county level and DaVita is working with 51 different counties.

The conversations between DaVita and government organizations are happening bilaterally, Giullian said. National teams at DaVita have been doing outreach with the federal and state governments, while teams at the local level have been working with counties.

At the state level, he said, DaVita is given access to electronic systems where the Denver-based company can sign contracts with the state and agree to its requirements, such as eligibility and protocol to avoid waste.

The company uses technology to stay organized. One of its key tools has been a digital Covid-19 playbook. It started with 15 pages and is now in its 51st version, with 50 pages and a complete outline of every process DaVita has related to the vaccine. It also uses its data capture system to keep all patient information and vaccine information readily accessible.

Looking ahead, Giullian said DaVita is working on having direct allocation from the federal government — similar to how it gets flu shipments. He said as Covid-19 settles, it’s more likely that coordination will shift to that model.

DaVita’s focus is on caring for patients with kidney disease — a population vulnerable to Covid-19 — and cares for the whole patient, not just their one illness. The organization is already familiar with caring for patients with multiple co-morbidities and risks, Giullian said, and so adding Covid-19 vaccines to their operations made sense.