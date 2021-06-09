70% of eligible Denver residents have received COVID-19 vaccine

There has also been a 90% reduction in the case rate, according to health leaders.

DENVER — At least 70% of eligible residents in the city and county of Denver, which includes those 12 and older, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to health leaders.

“This is a major accomplishment for our city and a testament to the hard work of our residents who have continued to put the health and safety of themselves, their family, and their community front and center,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a release.

“As our vaccination rates rise, and thanks to that hard work, we’ve been able to responsibly reopen our city, and I encourage everyone who hasn’t yet to get their shot so we can get across that finish line.”

Hospitalization rates have also dropped significantly, with fewer than 200 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Denver-metro region, the city said in its release.

Additionally, there has been a 90% reduction in case rates.

“I am proud of the Denver community for stepping up and getting vaccinated,” said Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) Executive Director Bob McDonald. “This has been a long road, and we’re grateful to our partners at Denver Public Health and healthcare workers across the region who have worked tirelessly to control this virus and get shots into arms. We encourage all eligible people to get their vaccine as soon as possible.”

President Joe Biden had set a goal of administering at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 70% of adults by July 4. City leaders said they're pleased to beat the deadline locally.

Those who have not yet received a vaccine are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. While there are still vaccine disparities within our population, the City and Denver Public Health will continue to coordinate with community, local, regional, and state partners to close the gap and ensure an equitable approach to vaccine distribution. For more information on the vaccines and where to get one, go to denvergov.org/COVID-19.

Denver issued a new Public Health Order on June 1, which updates guidelines for face coverings and capacity limits for large indoor events. Denver’s new requirements will be in effect through July 1. Click here for more information about the current Public Health Order.

For those who are unvaccinated, public health experts still recommend wearing a face-covering in indoor public settings, socially distancing, and avoiding large crowds. Click here for comprehensive mask-wearing guidance from the State of Colorado.