Vaccines, masks required at Denver's Arts Complex theaters

The policy will apply to all performances at the Buell, Boettcher, Ellie Caulkins, Garner Galleria theatres and more.

DENVER — COVID-19 vaccines and face coverings will be required at the Denver Performing Arts Complex (DPAC) this fall.

The new policy will be effective Oct. 1 and continue indefinitely for the four resident DPAC companies — Colorado Ballet, Colorado Symphony, Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Opera Colorado.

The policy applies to all ticketed public performance taking place in Boettcher Concert Hall, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, and the Buell, Garner Galleria, Wolf, Kilstrom, Singleton and Jones theatres.

Face coverings will be required for Colorado Symphony performances at Boettcher Concert Hall beginning Sept. 1.

All patrons 12+ must be fully vaccinated before attending performances.





Children under the age of 12 must instead provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six hours of the performance start time.





All audience members 2+ must wear masks unless enjoying refreshments in designated areas. Food and beverages will not be permitted inside the theatre.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) said months of audience surveys indicate that 96% of theatre patrons report being vaccinated. Additionally, the vast majority of the survey respondents said that they would be more likely to attend performances if a vaccination requirement is implemented.

The way in which proof of vaccination will be accepted or collected will be forthcoming, said DCPA.

"Over the past 18 months, the health of our extended theatre family has never been more top of mind," said Janice Sinden, DCPA President & CEO. "We want our patrons to thoroughly enjoy our return to the stage knowing that we have done our best to ensure their wellbeing.

"In addition to this new policy, we will introduce touchless digital tickets," said Sinden. "Plus, we have already installed hand sanitizer stations, increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces, and greatly improved fresh air flow, filtration and sanitization.

"We are ready to welcome the entire metro Denver community to opening night in November!"

“Over the past 18 months, health and safety of our patrons, musicians, and staff has remained top priority,” said Jerome H. Kern, Colorado Symphony Board Chair and CEO. “We want the safest possible return to live symphonic performances for our community.”

“In addition to this new policy, we have introduced contactless digital tickets,” added Kern. “With this and other protocols in place, we’re hopeful a return – albeit unusual – to live music will be celebrated.”

