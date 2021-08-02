Hancock to give update on Denver's response to COVID

Denver's mayor will be joined at the 11 a.m. press conference by Bob McDonald, executive director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

Hancock will be joined by Bob McDonald, executive director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE).

County health departments across the Denver area are recommending, but not requiring, people to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status in accordance with new COVID-19 guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the wake of a rise in cases brought on by the delta variant of the virus.

DDPHE said it has reviewed the CDC's new guidance and encourages people and businesses "to make the decision about wearing a face covering that is best for them."

A DDPHE release said Denver's hospitalization rate remains low despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, but its 7-day incidence rate is above the "substantial" threshold.

Despite the protection against severe illness provided by the COVID-19 vaccines, the delta variant has been found to be highly transmissible even among those who have been fully vaccinated. Health officials estimate the variant is more than twice as contagious as previous strains.

