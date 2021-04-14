Hancock to give update on COVID cases, vaccination efforts in Denver

Denver's mayor will speak a day after Colorado temporarily suspended use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine after blood clots were reported in 6 women who got it.

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock will give an update on the City and County of Denver's response to the COVID pandemic and vaccination efforts on Wednesday.

> Video above: Answering your questions about the J&J COVID vaccine.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Colorado suspends use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine

"We know that one thing is sure, COVID-19 is several orders of magnitude more dangerous than the limited reporting of any of these instances of side effects from vaccines," Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) said during a Tuesday update.

"We're following the FDA and CDC guidelines to hold off a few days until we develop the protocols and measurements to make sure that we can restore full public confidence in all three life saving vaccines," Polis said.

Federal health officials recommended temporarily suspending the use of the vaccine after reviewing reports that six people in the U.S. got rare and severe blood clots after receiving the vaccine but allowed states to decide how to proceed on that recommendation.

How to get a COVID vaccine in Colorado

Everyone age 16 and older in Colorado who wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is now eligible to do so.

With that influx of people becoming eligible, don't expect to get a vaccine right away. You won't be able to sign up for an appointment until you're eligible, you can, however, take some steps now, to make the process a little smoother. For example, you don't need to wait until then to get on a waitlist, you can sign up now.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

