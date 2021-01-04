Hancock to give update on COVID vaccination efforts, local control of health measures

Denver's mayor and top health official will discuss current data and trends, and the state's plan to give local leaders more control over COVID restrictions.

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock (D-Denver) is scheduled to give an update on the City and County's COVID-19 response on Thursday.

Hancock and Denver Department of Public Health & Environment Executive Director Bob McDonald will discuss current data and trends, vaccine distribution efforts and local planning for the state’s revised public health measures scheduled to take effect in April.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) announced earlier this week that the state is expanding vaccine eligibility to Phase 2 on Friday, which includes all Coloradans 16 and older.

Polis also announced the state would likely turn more control over restrictions to local health departments in mid-April. The statewide mask order will likely be extended until then, and then left up to local governments to enforce.

“The current mask order expires April 3rd," a spokeswoman for Polis said. "The governor intends to sign a new 30-day mask order that will be modified to account for where we are in the pandemic, the varied cases count by county, and the feedback we have received through public comment.”

Where and how to get a COVID vaccine in Colorado

The vaccine is available for members of the general public through major health care providers, pharmacies, and mass vaccination sites.

Most, if not all, major health providers have waitlists where you can sign up. You can do that now, and once you are eligible and spots become available, you'll be notified by text, email or both.

By the end of this week, the following sites will be open in the state and will eventually be able to vaccinate about 6,000 people per day.

