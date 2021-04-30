No appointment needed at Denver’s community vaccination sites. Here’s where you can get a shot.

Roughly half of Denver's population has gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

DENVER — As part of an effort to continue to expand COVID-19 vaccine access to underserved populations, the city of Denver is no longer requiring appointments at its community vaccination sites.

The city said nearly one third of its population is fully immunized, and more than 50% of Denverites have received at least one dose of the vaccine. However, there is a gap between certain communities. According to the city, only 19% of Denver’s eligible Hispanic/Latinx population has been immunized.

Statewide, the supply of vaccine doses is beginning to outpace demand, even as health officials race to reach the 70-80% threshold of vaccinations that are required to achieve herd immunity. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado are at the highest level they’ve been in months, and the state said this is driven by unvaccinated people under the age of 60.

During previous waves of the virus, most COVID-19 deaths involved people over 60.

Below is a list of walk-up community clinics that are scheduled for the weekend:

Friday, April 30:

Montbello High School, 14274 E. 51st Ave., 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 1:

Montbello High School, 14274 East 51st Ave., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Rec Center, 3880 Newport St., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 2:

Montbello High School, 14274 East 51st Ave., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Barnum Recreation Center, 360 Hooker St., 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The mass vaccination site at the Ball Arena (formerly the Pepsi Center) is also taking walk-ups.

The following sites will also take walk-ups after this weekend. Site hours vary by location, and residents should call 720-865-3005 for the dates and times they will be operating. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.

