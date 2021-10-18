Denver advances $400 COVID vaccine bonus, hazard pay for city employees

The proposals will be up for a final vote on Oct. 25.

DENVER — The Denver City Council advanced a pair of proposals Monday that would provide $400 COVID-19 vaccine bonuses and up to $2,500 in pandemic hazard pay for some city employees, sending the proposals on to a final vote on Oct. 25.

While the hazard pay proposal advanced unanimously without comment, the vaccine bonus split the council with an 8 to 4 vote, with Councilwoman Kendra Black absent.

If passed, the proposal would use $5 million from the city’s general fund to give $400 bonuses to city employees who complied with Denver’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate by the Sept. 30 deadline — including those who were granted religious or medical exemptions.

Exempt employees would have the added requirement of not violating any exemption accommodations by Dec. 10, including masking, testing and physical distancing.

