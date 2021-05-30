Denver winding down community COVID-19 vaccine sites

Several community vaccine sites will fully close by the end of June, according to the City of Denver.

DENVER — Several community vaccination sites in Denver will schedule their last first-dose appointments this week and close by the end of June, according to the city.

Vaccines will still be available at local clinics, pharmacies and other health-care providers, the city said.

The vaccine site at Montbello High School is closed effective immediately, but testing at that location will continue. Individuals scheduled to receive their second dose at Montbello High School will receive an email to inform them that CovidCheck Colorado will be calling to reschedule their appointment.

Community testing sites closing at the end of June include:

Barnum Rec Center

Martin Luther King, Jr. Rec Center

Swansea Rec Center

John F. Kennedy High School

Here is a schedule of how to get the vaccine at these community sites before they close.

West Denver: Barnum Rec Center

Pfizer

Last 1st dose: Sunday, June 6

Last 2nd dose: Sunday, June 27

Moderna

Last 1st dose: Wednesday, June 2

Last 2nd dose: Wednesday, June 30

Southwest Denver: JFK High School

Moderna

Last 1st dose: Tuesday, June 2

Last 2nd dose: Tuesday, June 30

Northeast Denver: Martin Luther King, Jr. Rec Center

Pfizer

Last 1st dose: Friday, June 5

Last 2nd dose: Friday, June 26

Moderna

Last 1st dose: Tuesday, June 1

Last 2nd dose: Tuesday, June 29

Northeast Denver: Swansea Rec Center

Pfizer

Last 1st dose: Monday, June 7

Last 2nd dose: Monday, June 28

Walk-in appointments are welcome during June, but those who receive the first dose after the date listed above will have to receive their second shot elsewhere.

The City and County of Denver offer several ways to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination site at Ball Arena is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday.

Those who are required to stay home for health and safety reasons can have a shot delivered to them.

They have also paired with a could rideshare programs to offer free rides to their vaccine appointments. To get information on home delivery, free vaccine rides, a list of providers and the full Denver community site vaccine schedule, visit their website.