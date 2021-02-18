Denver's new community vaccine clinics are invite-only

A fixed site opened Thursday at the Montbello Recreation Center and two other sites opening in the coming weeks.

DENVER — Appointments will be by invitation only at the newly opened COVID-19 vaccine site at the Montbello Recreation Center in Denver, with the focus on those disproportionately impacted by the virus.

The city opened its first of four planned sites Thursday through a partnership with the Denver Health and Hospital Association.

“Vaccinations have been taking place in Denver thanks to many partners, including health care providers, the state and local public officials hosting temporary pop-up sites," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said. "Our goal is to create greater predictability and access with community-based sites that are more permanent. And to support equity, we are focusing our sites in communities that have been disparately impacted by the virus.”

> The video above explains the steps to take before getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Community organizations are working with the city to identify residents who are eligible and will reach out to invite them directly for an appointment, typically over the phone.

People will be able to sign up to receive their second dose on the day that they get their first one, according to the city.

A total of four community vaccination sites are in the works with two more planned over the next week. The exact locations will be determined at a later time. The city previously said the others would be in northeast Park Hill and southwest Denver.

The intent of the city’s focus on equity-driven strategies at these community-based sites is to improve vaccine access for our older adults, people with disabilities, immigrant and refugee communities and racial and ethnic minority groups that are at increased risk of dying from COVID-19.

Eligible residents who live outside of the targeted communities can find vaccine information on the city's website.