Denver Public Schools to require all students, staff to wear masks

Masks will be required in all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status, but not outdoors.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools will require all students, visitors and staff to wear masks.

Beginning Monday, face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. Masks will not be required outdoors.

Staff members do not have to wear masks if they are alone in their office and have confirmed with their manager that they are vaccinated.

The decision was reportedly made in consultation with Denver Department of Public Health and Environment in response to a recent increase in COVID-19 metrics.

Charter schools will share their own mask guidance with charter students and families.

Mayor Michael Hancock (D-Denver) announced Monday any person working regularly in a Denver school now has to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30.

"The silver bullet we need for a full recovery is to ensure maximum vaccination," Hancock said.

The public health order requires all 10,000 city workers and those working in "high risk" environments to get the vaccine, including anyone working in a school. Hancock said religious and medical exemptions are protected.

