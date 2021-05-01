Denver Sheriff Department distributes 1K vaccines to those in-custody

COVID vaccinations will continue to be distributed to those in-custody who would like to receive it.

DENVER — The Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) and Denver Health medical staff have distributed more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines to individuals in-custody over the last three months.

DSD said the vaccines have been distributed to those at the Downtown Detention Center and the Denver County Jail.

The COVID-19 vaccinations will continue to be distributed to those who would like to receive it.

> Above video: DOC begins vaccinating Colorado prisoners over 70 in January 2021.

“It’s important to offer voluntary opportunities for people in custody to protect themselves against the COVID-19 virus,” said Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins. “The vaccine is the best tool for this and we are encouraged that so many individuals have chosen to take it.”

The first Moderna vaccine was given on March 17, 2021 at the Downtown Detention Center and on March 18, 2021 at the Denver County Jail, according to DSD.

“Providing COVID-19 vaccines in Denver Jails is very important when trying to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Carmen Kassatly, Denver Health’s jail administrator. “We do our best to educate and answer patient questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Every patient has the option to take the vaccine free of charge.”

DSD said that both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently offered to individuals in-custody.

If someone is released from custody before receiving the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, resource materials and instructions are provided to them by Denver Health medical staff.

