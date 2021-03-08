Denver mayor proposes giving $400 bonuses to vaccinated city workers

The bonus would be for compliance in proving they're vaccinated by the end of the month.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock is proposing a $400 bonus for city workers who get vaccinated, according to a letter obtained by 9NEWS.

The video above is from an Aug. 3, 2021 report from when Denver mandated vaccines for city workers.

"I have instructed the Department of Finance to submit a proposed ordinance to City Council to provide employees with a $400 Public Health Order compliance bonus," Hancock said in the letter to workers. "This bonus will be provided to eligible city employees who upload their proof of vaccination or proof of their approved exempt status by September 30."

Hancock acknowledged city employees' "incredible sacrifices" over the past 18 months.

If approved by the Denver City Council, Hancock said the bonuses could be delivered to workers by Oct. 29.

9NEWS reached out to Hancock for a comment on his proposal.

"Our city employees have done incredible work under some of the most difficult circumstances over the course of the pandemic," Hancock told 9NEWS. "Complying with this public health order is another example of how they’ve stepped up for our city. This compliance bonus is another way I wanted to acknowledge their dedication to the health and safety of our residents and our entire city."

Dear Colleagues:

I want to thank everyone who has thus far uploaded their proof of vaccination into Workday. Your commitment to keeping yourself and your co-workers, family and community as safe as possible from the effects of this pandemic is beyond commendable. Every one of us who has become fully vaccinated is one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us. By getting vaccinated, you are helping to keep our city from seeing the levels of surge other parts of the country are experiencing as the delta variant rages in those areas.

The deadline to receive your second dose (or first, if you’ve elected to go with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine), September 15, is fast approaching to be fully vaccinated by September 30 as required under the Public Health Order. To show how much we appreciate you putting your community first and getting vaccinated, I have instructed the Department of Finance to submit a proposed ordinance to City Council to provide employees with a $400 Public Health Order compliance bonus. This bonus will be provided to eligible city employees who upload their proof of vaccination or proof of their approved exempt status by September 30. While being protected from the worst of this virus’ effects is a reward in and of itself, I wanted to find another way to acknowledge your dedication to the health and safety of our residents and our entire city.

Every one of you has made incredible sacrifices in one way or another over the past year and a half. It hasn’t been easy, but your steady presence and public service have been among the most important things our residents have been able to count on as so much has changed in our daily lives. For that, no thank you is big enough to fully express our appreciation.

Additional details on the $400 Public Health Order compliance bonus will be provided in the next few weeks, and if approved by Council, the bonus payments could arrive as soon as your October 29 paycheck. If you are looking for instructions on how to upload your proof of vaccination into Workday, please visit DenverHub. Keep up the good work and thank you again to everyone who has come into compliance with the Public Health Order.