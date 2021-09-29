Judge hears arguments in challenge to Denver's vaccine mandate

Seven Denver police officers sued over the requirement to get the COVID-19 or face termination.

DENVER — A judge on Wednesday heard arguments from attorneys for seven Denver Police (DPD) officers who filed a lawsuit arguing that the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is invalid.

Under the health order put in place on Aug. 2, the officers face termination if they're not vaccinated by the end of September.

The order which requires people in certain jobs such as law enforcement or education to be vaccinated was put in place by the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE). The lawsuit argues that the department and its executive director Bob McDonald didn't have the property authority to issue that order.

McDonald as well as Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, and DPD Chief Paul Pazen are all named as defendants in the suit filed on behalf of the following seven officers.

Jonathan Christian

Dewayne Rodgers

Bart Stark

Rich Ziegler

Nick Elliott

David Curtiss

Les Tucker

Hancock said last week that he was disappointed by the legal action.

"You know, we find the filing today, the injunction to be regretful and very disappointing," he said. "But we are dealing with one hundred years of history where in the midst of a public health crisis, governments have the ability to issue vaccine mandates to save lives. And that's what we were doing here. That was our overriding objective."