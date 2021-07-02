1,500 DPS employees offered vaccine appointments

The district partnered with Children's Hospital Colorado to administer vaccines to DPS educators.

DENVER — Following the state's vaccine distribution plan, teachers across Colorado can begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. Denver Public Schools (DPS) has partnered with Children's Hospital Colorado to administer vaccines to educators.

"I cried literally tears of joy because there's a light, right?" said Amber Wilson, a DPS high school English teacher.

Wilson is still waiting on her appointment but said she's just glad the process is moving forward.

"It's not just that abstract notion of someday there will be something that will make this better it’s starting to be a reality," Wilson added.

DPS spokesperson Winna MacLaren said 1,500 DPS employees were offered vaccine appointments beginning Feb 8. That's in addition to the 5,000 appointments DPS offered other staff members last month.

"It's no one we're getting done ahead of time, so anyone who was above that line we started offering vaccines as soon as they became available," MacLaren said.

MacLaren said employees who were offered appointments last month include school nurses, health technicians and other employees who directly work with more vulnerable individuals.

The district will send out an email offering the vaccine to employees and then direct them to Children's Hospital to make an appointment.

Citing privacy reasons, DPS could not provide how many staff members have signed up for appointments. The district is not requiring employees to get a vaccine. In a statement issued Jan. 29, the district said, "We hope that a large number of our team will choose to take the vaccine to provide maximum protection for our staff and student communities."

DPS has also partnered with Denver Health to host a vaccination clinic Feb. 13. Denver Health said they have 1,000 vaccines reserved for DPS staff.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.