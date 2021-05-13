The five weekly drawings will be for any Ohioan over the age of 18 who has gotten at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced details on the series of statewide drawings that officials hope help Ohioans get a COVID-19 vaccine.

DeWine says the state will perform five weekly drawings for $1 million each. Any Ohioan over the age of 18 who has gotten at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccination by the date of each respective drawing will be eligible to win.

Starting on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive $1 million. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 13, 2021

Those ages 12-17 are also eligible for incentives if they receive their COVID-19 vaccination. Ohioans of that age that qualify will be eligible to be entered into a drawing for a four-year full scholarship to any of the state's colleges and universities. The prize includes full tuition, room and board.

To be eligible to win, you must be at least 18 years of age or older on the day of the drawing, you must be an Ohio resident, and you must be vaccinated before the drawing. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 13, 2021

DeWine said that an electronic online portal will open up on May 18 for those ages 12-17 to sign up to be included in that drawing.

Each drawing will be administered by the Ohio Department of Health, with technical assistance from the Ohio Lottery Commission. It will be funded through existing allocations to the Ohio Department of Health of unexpended coronavirus relief funds.

The winners will be announced every Wednesday evening at 7:29 p.m. for five weeks, beginning on May 26. The announcements will be made on the nightly Ohio Lottery Drawing.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission will announce further details and contest rules next week during a news briefing.

DeWine made national headlines on Wednesday evening when he made the announcement that Ohio would offer prizes to those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.