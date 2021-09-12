DIA offers booster shots for employees, passengers on 6 days in December

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) employees and passengers can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 booster at the airport on six days in December.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered at the clinic on the fourth floor of the Hotel and Transit Center, on the far northwest side of the DIA plaza, south of the main terminal. Safeway/Albertsons will be administering doses at the clinic.
The times and dates of the clinic are:
- 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday Dec. 19
- 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21
- 2 to 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29
Click here to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins won't be accepted.
DIA said that appointments fill up quickly and might not be available on the first attempt. Anyone who wants to make an appointment should check back, as more appointments are added or cancellations take place, DIA said.
To find the clinic area, follow signs that say "Health Appointment" on the fourth floor of the of the Hotel and Transit Center in the DIA plaza. The signs direct people in front of Tom's Urban Restaurant, then north toward the main terminal to the entrance of the clinic.
What DIA says what you need for your appointment:
- Complete the Safeway/Albertson's release form prior to the appointment. You can download and print the form after you schedule your appointment.
- Individuals with insurance should bring their medical and prescription insurance cards. Safeway will ask for name, date of birth and insurance information, which will be used to bill for the federally approved amount. The person getting the booster should not receive a bill.
- Medicare recipients need to bring their new Medicare Part B card (red, white and blue).
- Individuals with no insurance can get a booster dose. Government funds will cover the cost of the vaccine for those who aren't insured.
- Don't show up more than 15 minutes before your appointment.
- Use your confirmation link to reschedule or cancel your appointment, if needed.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus