Doctors address vaccine hesitancy of parents with kids 5 to 11

Parents of kids ages 5 – 11 have numerous reasons why they won’t get their kids vaccinated. A medical expert responds to those concerns based on a survey.

DENVER — Now that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is approved that means parents have to decide whether to get their child vaccinated or not. And many remain hesitant.

A vaccine monitoring survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) shows that many parents want to wait rather than get their child vaccinated immediately.

Many are also concerned about the long-term effects of the vaccine.

“RNA stays in your system for a short period of time. And it produces proteins that then stimulate the immune response," Pediatric and Infectious Disease, Children’s Hospital Colorado Dr. Eric Simoes said. "So, this RNA doesn't stay in your system for a long time.”

When it comes to side effects, most side effects occur within the first six weeks of the vaccine being given and are not long-term, Dr. Simoes said. But side effects are still a concern to many.

"The main side effect that one should watch for which we know happens in older children 12-15 is the risk of myocarditis. There is no question that it occurs, it's much higher than the background rate in children,” Dr. Simoes said.

Another concern is how the vaccine may negatively impact a child's fertility in the future.

“I don't know where this fact has come from. But there is absolutely no evidence that RNA given into a cell in your muscle is going to have any effect on your reproductive system,” Dr. Simoes said.