DPS will start Thanksgiving break a day early to allow for COVID-19 vaccination

The district said the extra day off, which extends Thanksgiving break, is also a 'thank you' to staff.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) has announced it will close on Friday, Nov. 19, and begin its Thanksgiving break a day early, to allow for COVID-19 vaccinations.

All district-run schools and offices will be closed that day in part to give families additional opportunities to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is now available to young children.

DPS said the decision is in line with the recommendations of the U.S. Department of Education, which has urged school districts to provide paid time off to staff to get their own children vaccinated.

Families whose children attend charter schools should check with their school regarding plans for Friday, Nov. 19 as some charter schools have decided to remain open.

Those who are involved in Discovery Link, Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, or Scholars Unlimited family, will receive additional communication about camp opportunities for your students.

The district said one of the key steps to keeping schools open for in-person learning is getting as many community members vaccinated as possible and they're hopeful the extra day off will assist with that effort. You can learn more about the vaccine and see opportunities to receive the vaccine here.

DPS said the extra day is also a "thank you" to staff that will allow for time to focus on health and self-care.

