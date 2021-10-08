Colorado clinic terminated from CDC's COVID-19 vaccination program

CDPHE determined that the Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic violated the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic in Colorado Springs was terminated Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced on Friday the completion of its investigation into the operations of the Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic related to the coronavirus vaccine program.

Based on a review of all available information, CDPHE said it has officially terminated the Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic from any further participation in CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program effective Friday, Oct. 8.

CDPHE suspended the clinic’s participation in the program on April 9, 2021, after being notified of irregularities in vaccine storage and handling, vaccine administration documentation and post-vaccination observation practices.

CDPHE determined that the Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic violated the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement in the following ways:

Failure to store and handle COVID-19 vaccines under proper conditions.

Failure to monitor storage unit temperatures at all times by using equipment and practices that comply with guidance in the CDC Vaccine Storage and Handling Toolkit.

Failure to comply with CDPHE guidance for handling temperature excursions.

Failure to comply with requirements for safe immunization services practices during the COVID-19 pandemic, including not observing social distancing requirements or masking requirements within all areas of the clinic.

Failure to comply with the billing requirements outlined in the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Provider Agreement.

In consultation with CDC, CDPHE determined that all patients who received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic should be offered revaccination due to vaccine administration errors associated with improper storage and handling.

CDPHE said it is sending updated guidance regarding additional and booster doses to those who received a vaccination at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic.

According to CDPHE, Dr. Moma Health & Wellness is a monoclonal antibody provider, which is determined at the federal level. CDPHE said it communicated the investigation findings to its federal partners and recommended not continuing with this provider.

