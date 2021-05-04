DU will require COVID-19 vaccines for students ahead of return this fall

Officials said they're still deciding whether to require the vaccine for all staff and faculty.

DENVER — The University of Denver (DU) announced Tuesday it will require all undergraduate and graduate students living, learning, or working on campus to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall.

In its announcement, the school said proof of vaccination or exemption will be required before the start of the fall term. Additional details about that process will be shared soon.

>The video above is about Fort Lewis College's decision to require vaccines.

School officials said they're still considering whether to require the vaccine for all faculty and staff as well but said Tuesday that nearly 80% of campus faculty and staff have voluntarily reported that they are at least partially vaccinated.

The school has partnered with National Jewish Health to vaccinate the DU community over the past few months and said they believe a fully vaccinated community is the best way to protect everyone.

In addition, through widespread vaccination, DU said they can "confidently loosen or remove restrictions" that have impacted social and mental well-being.

DU will consider requests for applicable exemptions for medical, religious, and personal reasons. More information will be provided on how to file for an exemption no later than this summer.

Fort Lewis College in Durango announced earlier this month that they'll require the vaccine. The public liberal arts college has an enrollment of around 3,300 students and students there will be required to upload a photocopy of their vaccination card to the Fort Lewis app.