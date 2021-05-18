Eagle County businesses ready to roll with COVID-19 orders going away

Starting Wednesday, the county will no longer require masks and indoor capacity limits will go away.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — There’s a whole new COVID-19 world coming to Eagle County beginning this week, and like the rest of us, local businesses need to figure out how to navigate it.

Last Friday, Eagle County announced it would lift its local public health order and COVID-19 emergency declaration effective May 19. With the Memorial Day holiday coming up, county officials had set a May 27 target date to lift its regulations if disease incidence and hospitalization rates had decreased and vaccination rates for the total population reached 60%.

> Video above: What you need to know about Colorado's new mask guidance.



That happened and the order is being lifted a week early. May 19 will mark the first time there will be no local public health orders since March 12, 2020, six days after the first reported COVID-19 case in Eagle County.

Rescinding the county mask order removes all local requirements for mask use, gathering and capacity restrictions and physical distancing. State COVID-19 orders that will remain in place include limitations on large indoor events to 500 people and continued mask orders for schools. Federal regulations still require masks when using public transportation, which includes ECO Transit and the Eagle County Regional Airport.

