Eagle County celebrates termination of COVID-19 emergency order

On Thursday, local officials will host a community conversation to discuss what happens next.

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo — Back in February 2020, Eagle County public health officials began talking about what could happen if the COVID-19 virus hit the local population.

On Tuesday, 15 months later, they celebrated the community’s effort to hit back at the pandemic that battered local institutions as it made its global run.

> Video above: What you need to know about Colorado's new mask order.

As of Wednesday, Eagle County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration and public health orders are terminated. That means local residents, organizations and businesses can begin their post-pandemic lives.

“Today is about looking forward and what we are excited about,” said Eagle County Emergency Management Director Birch Barron during his final COVID-19 weekly update on Tuesday.

The local COVID-19 news is markedly different from what it was only a few months ago. Last week, there were 19 new COVID-19 cases and one hospitalization reported in Eagle County

