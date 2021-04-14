Eagle County officials hope to drop COVID-19 restrictions on May 27

County residents age 16 and older are being urged to sign up for their shots.

VAIL, Colo. — May 27 — mark that date in your calendar and circle it in red. It is the target day for Eagle County to emerge from COVID-19 public health orders.

“We want our community to have that on the calendar to work toward,” said Eagle County Emergency Management Director Birch Barron during his weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday. “That is an exciting thing to look forward to.”

It’s also something that will take community effort, Barron added. In particular, the county hopes to have 60% of the local population vaccinated by that date — a move toward local herd immunity from COVID-19. Combined with continued disease spread prevention strategies during April and May — wearing masks indoors and observing social distancing protocols — Barron said the county residents can celebrate the Memorial Day holiday free from the COVID-19 restrictions they have lived with for more than a year now.

On the topic of important COVID-19 dates, Barron also noted April 16 is a biggie. On that date, Colorado plans to end its statewide COVID-19 dial system, giving control for public health orders back to local governments. In Eagle County, local control means indoor mask orders, social distancing requirements and capacity limits will remain in place. Those regulations reflect the high level of disease spread that still exists locally, Barron said.