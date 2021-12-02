Where to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado

From pharmacies to clinics and hospitals here's how to find a vaccine in Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — Now that most first-line healthcare workers in Colorado have received the COVID-19 vaccine, more of the available doses are making their way to pharmacies and clinics across the state.

The change is also made possible through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which collaborates between the federal government, states and pharmacies to increase vaccine access across the country.

This week, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, King Soopers, and Safeway pharmacies received additional vaccine doses through that program. Not every location has the vaccine and supply remains limited. Appointments are required.

Currently, Colorado is vaccinating people in Phase 1B.2, which includes people who are 65 and older and educators. That includes teachers, school staff, bus drivers, and childcare workers. Anyone in Phase 1A and 1B.1 who has not yet been vaccinated is also eligible.

Residents can sign up with a healthcare provider to be put on the virtual waiting list, even though those who are not yet eligible can sign up to get on the list. They will not get called until they're moved into an eligible group.

You can sign up with any provider whether or not you're a current patient within their healthcare system. You can also sign up with more than one system so that you're placed on more than one waiting list.

CDPHE has a list of providers, organized by county, who have the COVID-19 vaccine. There's also an interactive map that can be used to find the closest vaccine providers. The map is updated every Wednesday and includes pharmacies, public health agencies, hospitals, and community clinics.

This week the city of Denver announced that it plans to open four static community clinics through a partnership with Denver Health. The first one is set to open on Feb. 18 in Montbello.

The supply of vaccines is still well below what is needed, so those who are eligible will likely be unable to get a vaccine appointment right away. So far, just a small percentage of the Colorado population has received at least one vaccine dose. Around 70% of the population needs to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity.