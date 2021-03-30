You're eligible for the COVID vaccine, now what?

Every Coloradan over age 16 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 2. Here are some tips to help find an appointment as quickly as possible.

COLORADO, USA — Starting this Friday, April 2, everyone age 16 and older in Colorado who wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to do so, the governor announced Monday.

With that influx of people becoming eligible, don't expect to get a vaccine right away. You won't be able to sign up for an appointment until you're eligible, you can, however, take some steps now, to make the process a little smoother. For example, you don't need to wait until then to get on a waitlist, you can sign up now.

9NEWS spoke with Doug Ward, who runs the website VaccineHunter.org, and asked him for some tips to help get the vaccine as quickly as possible once eligible.

Top tips for finding an appointment

Be patient and persistent. Widen you search - if you have the ability to travel, you can find more availability. Use Colorado Vaccine Hunter Facebook group for tips/suggestions. Search vaccine availability at pharmacies through Vaccinespotter.org. Sign up at a community site near you. Sign up with a healthcare provider (details on where and how below). Call the vaccine hotline 1-877-CO VAX Co (1-877-268-2926). Set a Twitter alert for @COVaxAlerts. It will notify you when an appointment becomes available across the state. Seek out leftover vaccines from canceled appointments.

Where and how can I get a vaccine?

The vaccine is available for members of the general public through major health care providers, pharmacies and mass vaccination sites. More specific information about each option is below.

Health providers

Most, if not all, major health providers have waitlists where you can sign up. You can do that now, and once you are eligible and spots become available, you'll be notified by text, email or both. Once you get that notification, act fast, as spots will likely fill up quickly.

UCHealth

UCHealth is using My Health Connection, its online patient portal, to communicate with patients. Current patients who don't have an account can sign up for one here.

UCHealth said non-patients can sign up on its website to be a part of that random selection process.

A vaccine hotline has also been set up. That number is 720-462-2255, and it operates Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and on weekends between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. There's also a number set up for Spanish speakers. That number is 844-945-2508.

Denver Health

To register online, visit here to sign up. You can also call 303-436-700 to sign up by phone between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. Due to a large call volume, it's recommended that you use the online option if possible.

Centura Health

Centura patients should receive an invitation when it is their time to receive a vaccine through the MyCenturaHealth patient portal. Appointments are required and no walk-in vaccines will be accommodated.

Centura also has a vaccine hotline. That number is 866-414-1562

Kaiser Permanente

For Kaiser Permanente members and non-members, visit Kaiser Permanente’s vaccine webpage to complete the “COVID-19 vaccine sign up.”

Upon providing your information, you will be placed on a first-come, first-served waitlist for the vaccine based on your eligibility.

After signing up, no further action will be needed as Kaiser Permanente will reach out by phone, email or text once the person is in an eligible phase and vaccine supply is available.

Coloradans can also call Kaiser Permanente’s COVID-19 Interactive Voice Response (IVR) line at 1-844-951-1932 to be put on the list.

Boulder Community Health

Individuals who have signed up will be chosen at random to make an appointment once eligible.

The quickest and most efficient way to arrange for vaccination from Boulder Community Health (BCH) is through the MyBCH patient portal, which provides community members with unrestricted access to vaccines.

You do not need to be a BCH patient to set up a free MyBCH account. If you already have an account, make sure that your personal information is up to date to make sure you'll receive the vaccine notifications. If you don't have an account, you can sign up here.

Vail Health

They're coordinating all vaccinations through Eagle County Public Health. Vaccine requests can be made here.

SCL Health (Denver metro area)

If you have an SCL Health MyChart account and are in an eligible vaccination group, you can log in to MyChart to self-schedule your vaccine. If you do not find an available appointment right away, please continue to check back frequently. You may also receive updates through the MyChart app and by email about vaccine availability.

If you do not have an SCL Health MyChart account, you can quickly create one, and you don't have to be an SCL Health patient to create it.

You can also call 1-833-762-0141.

Summit County

Summit County Public Health, in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and St. Anthony Summit Medical Center (SASMC), has developed a local vaccine distribution plan.

They're using the PrepMod registration system for the vaccine, which is an online registration system that allows eligible individuals to put their names on a contact list for vaccination appointments.

HealthOne

To receive a vaccination, complete the COVID-19 vaccine request form to sign up to receive additional information and instructions about scheduling an appointment.

If you do not have access to email or need additional assistance, call 720-650-8274. You will be instructed to leave a message with your full name, date of birth and phone number.

Mass vaccination sites

By the end of this week, the following sites will be open in the state and will eventually be able to vaccinate about 6,000 people per day.

Since they're operated by different providers, you can't sign up to be on a waitlist for all of them at once.

Centura Health is operating the sites at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, the Broadmoor World Arena and the Colorado State Fairgrounds. To book a vaccine or to be on their waitlist, click here. You can also call 855-882-8065 to make an appointment between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily

If you prefer the location at Ball Arena, you can sign up here. That site officially opens April 1.

The Commerce City site is generally open Sunday to Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Colorado Springs site is open Friday to Monday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and the Pueblo site is open those same days between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For hours of operation for the other sites and details about which vaccines are available at each location, visit the state's website.

Pharmacies

The vaccine is available at major retail pharmacies in Colorado. They include:

Smaller pharmacies owned by Cardinal are also getting a share of the supply. For a list of those locations click here

You can search pharmacy appointments at VaccineSpotter.org