Garfield County health officials planning for next COVID-19 vaccine phase

Off-site vaccination clinics being planned for springtime.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Garfield County Public Health plans to establish additional COVID-19 vaccination clinic sites in the coming weeks as the vaccine becomes available to more people.

The state of Colorado anticipates opening the next phase of vaccine distribution, known as 1B.3, in mid-March.

That phase is to include frontline workers in the food service and grocery sectors, public transit, agriculture, direct care providers, human services and other occupations deemed “essential.”

It also makes the vaccine available to anyone ages 16-64 with a qualifying high-risk chronic condition.

That will greatly increase the number of people within the general population who are eligible to receive the vaccine.

To prepare, GCPH is planning to have more COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting at the same time, public health specialist Carrie Godes said.

Currently, vaccines in Garfield County are only administered at Valley View and Grand River hospitals, at Mountain Family Health Center clinics in Glenwood Springs and Rifle and, on a very limited basis, pre-arranged site and home visits conducted by public health.

