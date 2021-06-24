How many vaccinated Coloradans have gotten COVID?

One of the pandemic metrics we're tracking is breakthrough cases: the number of people who have been vaccinated and still get COVID.

DENVER — Like the flu, it’s uncommon but not impossible for a vaccinated person to test positive for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said breakthrough cases are expected, as no vaccine is 100% effective. In Colorado and across the country, however, there are not many of these cases based on current statistics.

As of June 23, the Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) recorded 3,319 breakthrough COVID cases. With more than 49% of eligible Coloradans fully vaccinated against COVID, the number of breakthrough cases equals about .12%.

Per the CDC, evidence suggests that vaccinations can reduce the severity of COVID and lessen the chance of hospitalization. CDPHE reports since Jan. 15, 265 people with breakthrough cases have been hospitalized out of the 11,000 hospitalizations since then.

The state said there have been 47 deaths among those vaccinated.

CDPHE emphasizes that those hospitalization and death numbers are among cases of COVID-19. That means those patients did not necessarily die from or get hospitalized because of COVID, but they tested positive for COVID when they died or were hospitalized.

Nationwide, the CDC reports more than 144 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 3,729 people with a breakthrough case were hospitalized or died.