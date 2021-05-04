Many Denver metro counties no longer requiring masks in public outdoor spaces

Jefferson County Public Health and Tri-County Public Health made the changes effective Monday due to progress on COVID-19 vaccinations.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) relaxed the county's mask order on Monday so that masks are no longer required in outdoor public spaces.

The health department made the change, effective immediately, due to the county's progress with getting residents vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a JCPH news release.

The amended public health order will remain in effect until May 6 unless it's changed or rescinded before then, JCPH said. The county's indoor face-covering requirement remained in effect.

The amended public health order can be read here.

"While we're at a place where we can remove the outdoor mask requirements, we are asking our residents and visitors to continue wearing their masks indoors a bit longer so we can stay on the right path," said Dr. Dawn Comstock, JCPH executive director, in the release. "After vaccination, masking and social distancing remain the most effective weapons we have against COVID-19 transmission."

As of April 2, 27.3% of Jefferson County residents were fully vaccinated and another 18.3% were partially vaccinated, according to JCPH. The county's seven-day positivity rate was 4.5% on April 1, the most recent data available.

According to the amended Jeffco public health order, which supersedes the statewide executive order on face coverings:

People age 11 and older must wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth in indoor public spaces where 6 feet of distancing from non-household members can't be maintained, regardless of the number of people in the space or their vaccination status.

People must wear a mask while using public transportation such as airplanes, trains, buses, taxis and ride-share vehicles.

JCPH recommended that individuals with underlying health conditions or who engage in high-risk activities continue wearing a mask outdoors.

"Each individual should assess their risk level when they are outside, and I hope people will have a mask handy in their pocket when in outdoor public spaces so it is easily accessible whenever they find themselves in a higher-risk scenario," Comstock said.

Also on Monday, Tri-County Public Health (TCPH) amended its mask order. The amended order says people in Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties are not required to wear masks outdoors. Masks are still required to be worn inside any public indoor place by anyone 10 and older, according to the order. Children between the ages of 2-10 are strongly urged to wear a face covering with adult supervision, according to TCPH.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” said TCPH Executive Director John M. Douglas, Jr. “Until every person has had the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine, many in our communities remain at risk for serious illness from this virus. By continuing to wear face coverings we can protect our friends and loved ones and minimize the impact that outbreaks have on our schools and businesses.”

Increasing spread of potentially more severe and contagious variant strains and changes in individual behaviors are major sources of uncertainty at this point in the pandemic, TCPH said. According to modeling done by the Colorado School of Public Health in the last week of March, approximately 27% of Coloradans are currently immune due to vaccination and/or prior infection. While about 68% of Coloradans age 65 years and older are estimated to be immune and hospitalizations of older adults has declined, modeling suggests that continuing to maintain prevention behaviors such as wearing face coverings when in public spaces can prevent large numbers of deaths and hospitalizations.

The order will remain in effect until June 30 unless it is rescinded, amended or extended.