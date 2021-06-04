Larimer County hopes to reach herd immunity for COVID-19 by Memorial Day

By May 25, county health officials hope to have 65% of Larimer County residents age 16 and up vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County hopes to reach herd immunity by the end of May, but health officials are still concerned about rising COVID-19 cases.

By May 25, county health officials hope to have 65% of Larimer County residents age 16 and up vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Larimer County Public Health Director Tom Gonzales told county commissioners Tuesday.

With that percent of the population vaccinated in addition to the approximately 25% of residents health officials believe had COVID-19 and still have natural immunity, Gonzales said the county "could get to herd immunity" by Memorial Day weekend.

"That means Memorial (Day) weekend could be a lot different," Gonzales said.

Health officials have previously said 70% of the population would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

But reaching herd immunity is still on the other side of challenges like limited vaccine supply and rising cases in Larimer County, Gonzales warned during a presentation to county commissioners.

The county's seven-day case rate per 100,000 residents has almost doubled over the last three weeks, Gonzales said, and the percentage of positive tests over the last two weeks has risen above 6%.

"The virus is out there," Gonzales said. "The virus is active... and transmission is very high."

