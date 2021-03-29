Some experience 3-hour wait at Denver mass vaccination site Sunday

Many experienced longer-than-expected wait times at the Dick’s Sporting Goods vaccine clinic.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — In its first weekend of operation, one of Colorado's first mass vaccination sites experienced long lines of cars and frustrated people.

Some told 9NEWS they waited in line for as long as three hours on Sunday at the mass vaccination site at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

Those who signed up to receive a vaccine at the site were told to expect at 15 to 30 minute wait.

Centura Health, which runs the site, told 9NEWS their partner, COVIDCheck Colorado, "was unable to secure enough staffing today to meet escalating vaccine volumes."

"[COVIDCheck Colorado] have adjusted their resources and are working quickly to improve wait times," said Centura Health in a statement. "Centura is committed to honoring all vaccine appoints and will not turn anyone away who scheduled a time to receive their first dose."

COVIDCheck Colorado blamed it on a scheduling error promising most Coloradoans get the vaccine in 15 minutes or less.

"We value the time that Coloradans take to visit our sites and work hard to ensure most individuals receive a vaccine in 15 minutes or less," said COVIDCheck Colorado in statement. "Due to an over scheduling error today, some individuals visiting our site at Dick's Sporting Goods Park may have experienced longer than normal wait times, which does not reflect the excellent experience we aim to provide everyday. We deeply regret the inconvenience this caused and look forward to providing an excellent experience in the future."

Centura Health said everyone scheduled for a shot on Sunday, received one.

