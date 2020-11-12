Long-term care facilities could be getting the COVID-19 accine by the New Year

Colorado expects to receive its first shipment of 46,800 Pfizer vaccinations Dec. 13-16, and the first shipment of 95,600 Moderna vaccine doses about a week later.

DENVER — Residents and staff of long-term care facilities will join high-risk healthcare workers in the first round of vaccinations for COVID-19 in Colorado.

On Thursday, an independent panel endorsed Pfizer's vaccine. The FDA is expected to follow their recommendation and approve it for emergency use.

The endorsement and pending FDA approval is welcome news for the chief medical officer for Good Samaritan Society, Dr. Gregory Johnson.

"Seeing the vaccine on the horizon, now on the near horizon, we have a great deal of hope," he said.

Johnson said he is optimistic the 338 residents living in Good Samaritan''s Colorado nursing homes and assisted living facilities will begin to receive the vaccine by the New Year.

"We've heard from these long-term care pharmacy partners, that they're really hoping to get vaccine in arms, to begin to get it in arms, by the time the ball drops in Time Square," he said.

Johnson is referring to the partnership between the CDC and CVS and Walgreens who will provide "end-to-end management of the COVID-19 vaccination process."

A spokesperson for Good Samaritan Society said the pharmacy partners will begin scheduling clinics after the FDA grants emergency use approval.

Johnson said Good Samaritan Society won't mandate vaccination among residents or staff which may impact reopening to the public as "COVID has never just arisen out of nowhere in one of our facilities. It has always come from the outside."

He asked people to be patient and remain vigilant as vaccination won't begin overnight once the FDA grants emergency use approval.