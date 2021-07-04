Mass vaccination site closes early after adverse reactions at Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Officials said the site was shut down "due to an abundance of caution" after some people had adverse reactions to Johnson & Johnson / Janssen shots.

DENVER, Colorado — People with vaccine appointments were turned away from the mass vaccination site at Dick's Sporting Goods Park after some recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine onsite had an adverse reaction, according to a spokesperson for Centura Health.

Of the more than 1,700 people who received vaccinations at the site Wednesday, Centura Health said 0.8% – or about 13 people – had an adverse reaction.

Officials said appointments were postponed for the rest of the day as a precaution as they investigate.

"Following the administration of the J&J vaccine and during onsite observation, we saw a limited number of adverse reactions to the vaccine," a statement from Centura Health reads.

About 640 patients were turned away and will be automatically rescheduled for another vaccine clinic on Sunday, April 11, Centura Health said.

> Video above from March 28: Some experience 3-hour wait at Colorado's mass vaccination site.

In its first weekend of operation beginning March 27, the mass vaccination site in Commerce City experienced long lines of cars and frustrated people.

Some told 9NEWS they waited in line for as long as three hours that Sunday at the mass vaccination site at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Those who signed up to receive a vaccine at the site were told to expect a 15- to 30-minute wait.

Centura Health, which runs the site, told 9NEWS its partner, COVIDCheck Colorado, "was unable to secure enough staffing to meet escalating vaccine volumes."

"[COVIDCheck Colorado] have adjusted their resources and are working quickly to improve wait times," said Centura Health in a statement. "Centura is committed to honoring all vaccine appoints and will not turn anyone away who scheduled a time to receive their first dose."

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that a batch of vaccine made by Emergent BioSolutions at its Baltimore factory, known as Bayview, cannot be used because it did not meet quality standards. It was unclear how the problem would affect future deliveries of J&J’s vaccine. The company said in a statement it was still planning to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June and was “aiming to deliver those doses by the end of May.”

The company at the center of quality problems that led Johnson & Johnson to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine has a string of citations from U.S. health officials for quality control problems.

Emergent BioSolutions, a little-known company vital to the vaccine supply chain, was a key to Johnson & Johnson’s plan to deliver 100 million doses of its single-shot vaccine to the United States by the end of May. But the Food and Drug Administration repeatedly has cited Emergent for problems such as poorly trained employees, cracked vials and problems managing mold and other contamination around one of its facilities, according to records obtained by The Associated Press through the Freedom of Information Act. The records cover inspections at Emergent facilities since 2017.