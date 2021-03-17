x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Vaccine

2 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites to open Wednesday in Colorado

Two sites open Wednesday in Colorado Springs and Grand Junction – the state plans to open up six sites total.

COLORADO, USA — More vaccine doses will be available to Coloradans as two mass vaccination clinics are set to open on Wednesday – one at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and another in Grand Junction.

The state plans to launch six mass vaccination clinics in total.

The vaccinations will start out slowly, but Gov. Jared Polis (D) said each site could eventually vaccinate up to 6,000 people per day – but, to hit that threshold the state needs more supply. 

The state has future plans upon receiving more doses to open vaccinations to all Coloradans by mid-April. 

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

RELATED: SCL Health to make important changes to its upcoming vaccination clinic

RELATED: Colorado can administer more vaccines, but lacks supply

 SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus 

 