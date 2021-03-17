2 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites to open Wednesday in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — More vaccine doses will be available to Coloradans as two mass vaccination clinics are set to open on Wednesday – one at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and another in Grand Junction.
The state plans to launch six mass vaccination clinics in total.
The vaccinations will start out slowly, but Gov. Jared Polis (D) said each site could eventually vaccinate up to 6,000 people per day – but, to hit that threshold the state needs more supply.
The state has future plans upon receiving more doses to open vaccinations to all Coloradans by mid-April.
