Hancock to receive second vaccine dose Thursday

Denver's mayor is encouraging communities of color to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning.

Hancock will be joined by two Mayoral Ambassadors as he receives his final dose of the vaccine at the Montbello Recreation Center.

The Ambassadors, young volunteers who are involved in various communities throughout Denver and advocate on important Mayoral initiatives in the city, will be receiving their first coronavirus vaccine dose.

There are 469 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado as of April 13, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate decreased to 5.85%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

As of April 13, 2,200,603 people in Colorado have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,339,880 of them have been fully vaccinated.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are about 95% effective and require two doses to achieve immunization. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was granted emergency use authorization on Feb. 27. It is 86% effective at preventing severe disease and requires one dose. Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused in Colorado earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Hancock and Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) Executive Director Bob McDonald said that Denver, which is currently in Level Yellow on the state's COVID dial, will continue to adhere to those guidelines in the near future.

They said Denver will continue an indoor mask mandate through at least early May, and will then revaluate on a monthly based on vaccination and case rates. Capacity limits will also continue to be in effect and periodically reevaluated.

"We're looking at a phased easing of restrictions based on the state's dial system," Hancock said. "We're still Yellow on the dial. The goal is to get from Yellow, to Blue to Green where we have a full-blown economy humming and people are safe at work no matter where they are."

