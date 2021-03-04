Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics launched in Avondale and Eaton

The state launched its first mobile vaccination clinic that will eventually travel to every corner of the state.

PUEBLO, Colo. — As Coloradans 16 or older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, the state launched its first mobile vaccination clinic that will eventually travel to every corner of the state.

The two mobile clinics kicked off their tours in Avondale and Eaton, which are outside Pueblo and Greeley respectfully.

These clinics will begin their routes in southeastern and northeastern portion of the state with stops in Ordway, La Junta, Las Animas, Lamar, Fort Morgan, Sterling and Yuma.

"These buses are an important piece of our larger strategy, and will complement our other vaccine distribution efforts, such as our six community vaccination sites, by going directly into communities that may not otherwise have easy access to the vaccines or medical care," said Gov. Jared Polis in a news release.

