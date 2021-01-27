National Jewish to vaccinate 1,000 people 70 and older this Saturday

The mass vaccination event will occur in the parking lot across Colorado Boulevard from the main National Jewish Health campus.

DENVER — National Jewish Health is holding a drive-through mass COVID-19 vaccination event in its parking lot Saturday.

The hospital said it plans to provide vaccinations to 1,000 people who are 70 and older this weekend, and that it plans to conduct similar events in the coming weekends.

The vaccines are appointment-only. National Jewish has held previous drive-through vaccination events that the hospital said ran smoothly.

This weekend's event will take place in the parking lot between 13th Avenue and 14th Avenue at Albion Street, which is across Colorado Boulevard from the main National Jewish buildings.

Reservations are expected to fill up fast, but they can be made online here: http://bit.ly/3cia0Bw

To be notified when more appointments become available, click here: http://bit.ly/3chvpdW

This is one of multiple mass-vaccination events that has been scheduled as the state of Colorado works to vaccinate 70% of its residents over the age of 70 before the end of February.

UCHealth held the state’s first mass vaccination event at Coors Field last weekend, and plans to provide 10,000 more vaccinations Saturday and Sunday.

Those vaccinations were also appointment only.

Those who are not UCHealth patients and who don’t have access to a computer or smartphone can call the UCHealth COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 720-462-2255 to be added to the list. Once on the list, people will get a phone call about scheduling the vaccine.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has a list of providers offering the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

As of this writing, 381,402 people in Colorado have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Frontline healthcare workers were the first to receive doses, and once 70% of people older than 70 have been vaccinated, essential workers will move up in line.