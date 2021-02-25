National Jewish Health's appointment-only vaccine event to give 2K shots to those 70 and up

This event is only for those 70 and older.

DENVER — National Jewish Health (NJH) will host an appointment-only vaccine event on Feb. 27 for people age 70 and older.

The event will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1400 Jackson St, Denver, CO, 80206.

This event is only for those 70 and older. Schedule an appointment by visiting their Coronavirus Information and Resources page.

NJH will be using the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the event to vaccinate more than 2,200 people.

The event is in accordance with the governor's goal to vaccinate 70% of 70-year-olds and up by the end of February. At a future date, NJH will offer additional vaccination appointments based on eligibility and the availability of vaccines.

The effort to distribute COVID-19 vaccines is underway in Colorado and across the United States.

After a slow start, the federal government is working to increase the supply of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and states are working to become more efficient in administering them.

9NEWS has received hundreds of emails in recent weeks from Coloradans unsure of the process for scheduling an appointment, as well as what happens once they have gotten their shot.

Two vaccines are currently authorized for emergency use in the U.S.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use mRNA technology, meaning they do not contain any active virus. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says it does not recommend one vaccine over the other

Here's a guide on how to know whether you're eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, where to get an appointment, what to do next and when life could return to normal.