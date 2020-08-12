VERIFY: Newly vaccinated people won’t spread COVID-19 to the immunocompromised

Many have asked if the new vaccines for COVID-19 require recipients to stay away from immunocompromised people like with some past vaccines.

In this time of pandemic, many people have avoided loved ones who are frail for fear of possibly spreading COVID-19. The people at risk include those whose immune systems have been weakened by chemotherapy or by other conditions. But when vaccines against the coronavirus get the OK, could the recently immunized possibly pass on COVID-19?

THE QUESTION:

After getting the COVID-19 vaccine, should I avoid people undergoing chemotherapy or who have compromised immune systems?

THE ANSWER:

No, says Dr. William Moss of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

WHAT WE FOUND:

No matter which of the vaccines currently nearing FDA approval or emergency use authorization that you get, you won’t pose a danger to people who are receiving chemotherapy or others with compromised immune systems, says Dr. Moss, who heads the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

That’s because the vaccines don’t contain replicating viruses that could pose harm to others, he said.

That differs from live-attenuated vaccines, often given to children to prevent measles or small pox (although it’s not small pox but a less harmful virus called vaccinia in that immunization).

The leading contenders for the earliest approvals are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both using mRNA technology, and AstraZenica, an adenovirus-based immunization.