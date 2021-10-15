WATCH LIVE: Health officials provide update on COVID-19 in Colorado

The FDA advisers on Friday are set to discuss whether mixing and matching coronavirus vaccines is safe and effective.

DENVER — Health officials in Colorado will provide an update Friday morning on the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccinations in the state.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman are expected to speak Friday.

CDPHE said the news conference will provide a general COVID-19 update, highlight a few pieces of COVID-19 vaccine information, and stress the importance of flu vaccinations to protect hospital capacity.

U.S. health advisers are scheduled to meet Friday to discuss Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine booster and whether it's safe to get a booster shot of a different brand than your initial vaccine.

The panel of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted on Thursday to recommend Moderna's booster shot for seniors, adults with other health problems, jobs or living situations that put them at increased risk for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, a U.S. study found Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients were better off getting a booster shot from Moderna or Pfizer.

