One vaccine clinic aimed at Hispanics, Latinos continues efforts as demand decreases

Adelante Community Development, a Latino-run nonprofit expects to host vaccine clinics every weekend until the end of July and is always looking for volunteers.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Despite the decrease in demand for COVID-19 vaccines, community organizations continue to effort to get more vaccines into arms. Throughout the pandemic, Adelante Community Development has worked to share COVID-19 related resources and information with the Hispanic and Latino community.

For the last few months, they have hosted community vaccine clinics in Aurora and Commerce City. Every Sunday, they set up at the Mile High Flea Market from 9 A.M. - 5 P.M. Adelante's founder and CEO, Maria Gonzalez said Sunday, they had 500 vaccines available, but things were slowing down.

Even though appointments are not filling up as quickly as they used to, Gonzalez said they could always use the help.

"As a Latina myself, I want to do what I can to make sure folks can have the same type of access to care that other folks are able to get," said Vicky Lee - Garza, who volunteered at Sunday's event. "Folks are out here having a good time at the flea market, so might as well hit people where they’re at."

Lee-Garza works for the Colorado Latino Leadership, Advocacy, and Research Organization (CLLARO), a nonprofit that helped staff the vaccine event.

Now that supply is no longer an issue, Chief of Emergency Services at UCHealth, Dr. Richard Zane said it's important for all communities to get vaccinated to reach the 70-80% vaccinated rate.

"This is a contagious disease, and it doesn’t care what race you are, what religion, what ethnicity, nor does it care what political party you’re from," said Dr. Zane. "We significantly have to increase our vaccine uptake across all communities."

Gonzalez said they expect to host more vaccine clinics until the end of July. Appointments are no longer required.

To learn about future volunteer opportunities, contact:

Emily Cervantes at emily.cervantes@cllaro.org or info@adelantecd.org.

