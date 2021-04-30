Reports: FDA could authorize Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15 by next week

Pfizer announced last week an advanced study in more than 2,000 adolescents showed their vaccine to be safe and effective.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could give the go-ahead in the next couple of weeks for children as young as 12 years old to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, according to multiple news reports.

The New York Times, citing federal officials familiar with the FDA's plans, said the vaccine would get authorization for children between the ages of 12 and 15 by early next week. WABC in New York, citing health experts, said the move could come this week.

Pfizer and its partner on the COVID-19 vaccine, BioNTech, announced on Friday that an advanced study in more than 2,000 adolescents showed their vaccine to be safe and effective. The children will continue to be monitored for longer-term protection and safety for another two years.

Former FDA chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that 10 to 12 million children between the ages of 12 and 15 would likely be vaccinated before school resumes in the fall.

"There's about 17 million children between the age of 12 and 15. I think we'll pick up about 5 million immediately," Gottlieb said. "I think probably another 5 million, 5 to 7 million would get vaccinated over the course of the summer before the school year."

CNBC reported Friday that data on how well the Pfizer vaccine works on children ages 5 to 11 could be known by the end of this summer. The report cited BioNTech founder and chief medical officer Dr. Ozlem Tureci.