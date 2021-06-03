Pitkin County lifts mask mandate, social distancing for fully vaccinated people

Change starts Friday after Board of Health’s unanimous vote Thursday

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Fully vaccinated people in Pitkin County no longer will have to wear facemasks or practice social distancing in indoor or outdoor settings beginning Friday.

Members of the Pitkin County Board of Health voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to align with state and federal guidance releasing fully vaccinated from the masking and distancing rules that have been in effect for most of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think this is the right thing to do now,” said Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who also chairs the health board. “Of course, if we need to change it, we will.”

The mask mandate will remain in effect for users of public transportation whether a person is vaccinated or not.

The county’s Board of Health last met May 13 and decided to adopt the then-current guidance recommending that people could go unmasked in settings where 80% of people were verified to be vaccinated. Not long after, however, the guidance changed to allow vaccinated people to remove masks and abandon social distancing in most settings.

