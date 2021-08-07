Polis ends COVID-19 health emergency executive orders in Colorado

The state reports 70.32% of adult Coloradans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) announced Thursday he is ending the health emergency executive orders for COVID-19 and rescinding all previous executive orders issued during the pandemic.

Polis also signed an executive order focusing only on measures related to Colorado's recovery from the pandemic.

“This has been a challenging year for our state and country," Polis said. "We've experienced pain and loss but through it all, Coloradans did their part, made good choices by wearing masks, socially distancing, and sacrificing moments with loved ones, and we succeeded in having one of the lowest COVID fatality rates in the nation."

>Video above: Denver leaders confident in city's COVID status ahead of All Star game.

The state reports 70.32% of adult Coloradans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports 3,258,773 people have received at least one dose, and 2,981,320 have been fully vaccinated.

“We have been supportive of empowering individuals to make the best decisions for themselves and their families and been guided by science every step of the way over this rocky ground," Polis said. "And while we have reached a milestone with over 70% of our state receiving the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, we must remain vigilant. Today, thanks to the decisions and resilience of Coloradans, our economy is roaring back and we are taking the next bold step to ensure Colorado is building back stronger than before.”

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.