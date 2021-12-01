Polis to provide update on COVID-19, how Coloradans 70+ can get vaccinated

The governor will share information on how the state & partners plan to vaccinate Coloradans aged 70 and older.

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis will provide an update Tuesday on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and provide additional details on how Coloradans over the age of 70 can get a vaccine.

Polis will be joined by Centura Health CEO Peter Banko, UCHealth Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Richard Zane and Salud Family Health Centers President & CEO John Santistevan during the 11 a.m. briefing.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

Polis last week said he hopes every Coloradan aged 70 and older who wants a vaccine will have one by the end of February, depending on the consistency of the state's vaccine shipments.

Currently, the state is receiving about 70,000 vaccines per week. Polis said that many areas in the state have already finished Phase 1A and have moved on to Phase 1B.

There are an estimated 187,000 people in Phase 1A, which includes high-risk healthcare workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes about 1.3 million people, including first responders, more healthcare workers and those 70 and older.

>>>Video above: Polis stresses importance of vaccinating residents 70 and older

Polis said it will still be a few more months until high-risk populations reach the levels of immunization that could allow for an easing of social distancing and mask guidelines.